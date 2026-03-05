Miguel Garcia News: Logs assist off bench in win

Garcia made an assist and created two chances after coming off the bench during Tuesday's 4-1 win over Mazatlan.

Garcia subbed in for Roman Torres with his team already up by two goals in the 82nd minute but still found time to make a big contribution as he assisted Joao Pedro for the goal that sealed the 4-1 with a picture-perfect cross from the right. This was the first Clausura assist and the third of the season for the versatile midfielder, who will hope to get more playing time during upcoming matches.