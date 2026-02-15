Miguel Garcia News: Scores off bench in win

Garcia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Queretaro.

Garcia increased his team's lead to three goals through a right-footed finish in the 82nd minute of the rivalry matchup, recording his first goal contribution of the year. The midfielder subbed on for Jesus Medina this time after featuring as a starter in each of the previous seven games. Now both of those players, as well as Anderson Duarte and Benjamin Galdames, are expected to compete for spots in central or right-wing positions.