Miguel Gomez headshot

Miguel Gomez Injury: Forced off Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Gomez left Saturday's 1-0 loss to Cruz Azul with a potential injury.

Gomez made his second Liga MX start after scoring off the bench in his previous appearance off the bench, but he subbed off with discomfort after 77 minutes of play. The right-back has had an unfortunate start to his career, as he had already missed various weeks due to a hamstring injury earlier in the season. It's unclear if the new issue is serious, but it could limit Gomez's involvement in the final Clausura rounds, in which case Alan Mozo and Isaac Brizuela should be candidates to play in his place.

Miguel Gomez
Guadalajara
