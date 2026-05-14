Miguel Gomez News: Assists off bench in draw

Gomez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Cruz Azul.

Gomez replaced Efrain Alvarez to start the second half and delivered a cross that led to the second away goal in the 50th minute of the match. The defender turned in a strong showing on the left flank, but he could return to his natural side should Richard Ledezma (foot) miss time with the injury he picked up Wednesday. In that case, Gomez will push for his second start of the year after featuring mostly as a backup asset so far.