Miguel Gomez News: Credited with assist in win

Gomez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Puebla.

Gomez has been starting in recent matches as a right-back, and the youngster made his presence felt in this game with a clever set-up that led to Erick Gutierrez's goal. Gomez has decent upside as a two-way player on the right side of the defense, but he contributes more on defense than on offense.