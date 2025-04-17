Fantasy Soccer
Miguel Gomez headshot

Miguel Gomez News: Credited with assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Gomez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Puebla.

Gomez has been starting in recent matches as a right-back, and the youngster made his presence felt in this game with a clever set-up that led to Erick Gutierrez's goal. Gomez has decent upside as a two-way player on the right side of the defense, but he contributes more on defense than on offense.

Miguel Gomez
Guadalajara
