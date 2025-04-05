Miguel Gomez News: In starting lineup Saturday

Gomez (undisclosed) has stayed in the starting lineup for Saturday's clash with Monterrey.

Gomez didn't suffer a considerable problem from the blow that forced him to leave the last match against Cruz Azul. Therefore, he'll retain the right-back spot for the second straight game, limiting both Alan Mozo and Isaac Brizuela to backup roles. The youngster scored in one of his previous two appearances while delivering seven crosses over that period.