Miguel Gutierrez headshot

Miguel Gutierrez Injury: Fit for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Gutierrez (thigh) is an option for Monday's match against Betis, according to manager Michel Sanchez, per Joel Sebastian of Marca.

Gutierrez was a late scratch from last match but is fit once again for Monday, with the defender having looked to recover from his thigh injury. He is a typical starter when fit, starting in all 33 of his appearances, so he will hope to see the start immediately.

Miguel Gutierrez
Girona
