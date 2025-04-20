Miguel Gutierrez Injury: Fit for Monday
Gutierrez (thigh) is an option for Monday's match against Betis, according to manager Michel Sanchez, per Joel Sebastian of Marca.
Gutierrez was a late scratch from last match but is fit once again for Monday, with the defender having looked to recover from his thigh injury. He is a typical starter when fit, starting in all 33 of his appearances, so he will hope to see the start immediately.
