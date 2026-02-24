Miguel Gutierrez headshot

Miguel Gutierrez News: Assists from set piece

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Gutierrez assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Atalanta.

Gutierrez's cross from a dead ball opportunity Sunday assisted Napoli's lone goal in their 2-1 defeat at Atalanta. The assist marked the first of the campaign for the versatile veteran across 16 Serie A appearances (nine starts). Gutierrez has been named to the starting XI in each of Napoli's last five league fixtures and played the full 90 minutes three times.

Miguel Gutierrez
Napoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miguel Gutierrez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miguel Gutierrez See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
215 days ago