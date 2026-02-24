Miguel Gutierrez News: Assists from set piece
Gutierrez assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Atalanta.
Gutierrez's cross from a dead ball opportunity Sunday assisted Napoli's lone goal in their 2-1 defeat at Atalanta. The assist marked the first of the campaign for the versatile veteran across 16 Serie A appearances (nine starts). Gutierrez has been named to the starting XI in each of Napoli's last five league fixtures and played the full 90 minutes three times.
