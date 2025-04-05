Miguel Gutierrez News: Logs four inaccurate crosses

Gutierrez generated one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Deportivo Alaves.

Gutierrez's last six crosses have been inaccurate, a far cry from his March 15 appearance, when he logged an assist on 11 crosses (four accurate). Since February, the wing-back has recorded 14 crosses (14 accurate) in nine appearances.