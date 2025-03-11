Miguel Gutierrez News: Notches seven crosses

Gutierrez had one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and four chances created in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Espanyol. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 61st minute.

Gutierrez had a decent match on both sides of the ball Monday, notching a clearance, one block and two tackles in the defense to go along with one shot, four chances created and seven crosses in the attack. However, he has gone seven games since his last goal contribution, with the last of his five this season coming Dec. 20. He continues in a regular starting role, only missing one start when fit this campaign.