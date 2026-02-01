Gutierrez returned to the XI after making way for Mathias Olivera midweek and bagged the decisive goal with a pretty lefty curled shot for his first goal of the season. He has started in three of the last four tilts thanks to Matteo Politano (thigh) and Amir Rrahmani's (thigh) injuries, and Giovanni Di Lorenzo (knee) also went down in this one. Gutierrez has notched multiple crosses in his last five displays, totaling 23 (one accurate) and adding six corners, four shots (one on target) and three key passes over that span.