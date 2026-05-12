Miguel Gutierrez News: Sends in five crosses against Bologna
Gutierrez registered five crosses (zero accurate), four tackles (two won) and one chance created in Monday's 3-2 loss to Bologna.
Gutierrez was again pretty impactful on the wing and was the runner-up in deliveries within his team. He has created at least one chance in five rounds on the trot, totaling eight key passes and adding three shots (zero on target), 13 crosses (five accurate) and one interception over that span. Additionally, this marked his third straight game with one or more tackles, for a total of eight (five won). Instead, he snapped a four-match streak with at least one clearance in this one.
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