Miguel Jimenez News: Allows three goals to Pumas

Jimenez made one save and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-1 defeat versus Pumas.

Jimenez was erratic but also affected by his team being reduced to 10 men for the entire second half of Friday's game. The goalkeeper has now made 29 saves and conceded 17 goals throughout 11 starts in the current campaign. His next challenge will be a home meeting with Toluca, who have scored 13 goals over six road matches.