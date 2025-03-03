Miguel Jimenez News: Concedes twice in Sunday's loss

Jimenez had four saves (including a penalty save) and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Queretaro.

Jimenez conceded twice Sunday, the fourth time in his last five starts conceding multiple goals. He also made four saves in his third straight match. He also saved Josue Colman's penalty in the 44th minute, his third penalty save since October. He faces a matchup of similar difficulty Friday versus Pumas, a side which has scored 12 goals through 10 matches.