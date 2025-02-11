Miguel Jimenez News: Concedes two in loss

Jimenez made three saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-1 loss against America.

Jimenez has only been able to keep one clean sheet this year, and this match didn't seem like it would add to it after he conceded early in the 13th minute. HE was able to make three saves, but it wasn't enough this time around. He faces Atlas next, who have averaged two goals scored per game at home this season.