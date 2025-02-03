Miguel Jimenez News: Keeps clean sheet versus Santos

Jimenez registered five saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 win against Santos.

Jimenez had a fine outing which led to his side's first victory of the current campaign. He kept his goal unbeaten for the first time in five games, while the five saves became his best total over that period. The positive momentum may at least give him a chance to compete with new signing Julio Jose Gonzalez, who poses a serious threat to his position.