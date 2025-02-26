Miguel Jimenez News: Tallies five saves against Tuzos

Jimenez had five saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-1 loss versus Pachuca.

Jimenez tied his most saves in a single game in the Clausura season, but it wasn't enough for the visitors to avoid defeat Wednesday. The goalkeeper has stopped three or more shots in each of his last five games, keeping two clean sheets over that span. While he could still lose the spot to offseason signing Julio Jose Gonzalez at any time, Jimenez has continued to get the nod while his teammate only recently appeared in a U23 game. Up next is a road fixture versus Queretaro's 16th-ranked attack.