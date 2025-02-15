Miguel Jimenez News: Tallies three saves against Atlas

Jimenez registered three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Atlas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 96th minute.

Jimenez made more than two saves for the third time in a row, though it wasn't enough for his side to avoid a last-minute defeat. He has delivered mixed numbers lately, and it remains to be seen how long he'll retain the position with offseason signing Julio Jose Gonzalez increasingly close to making the match squad.