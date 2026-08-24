Miguel Loureiro News: Solid in first start

Loureiro had one tackle (one won), four clearances and three interceptions in Monday's 1-1 draw against Malaga.

Loureiro delivered a solid performance in his first start of the season after being limited to a substitute role in the opener, recording four clearances and a team-high three interceptions across 74 minutes. The center-back's reading of the game and ability to cut out passing lanes helped Deportivo withstand Malaga's pressure. His performance could strengthen his case for additional starts alongside Lucas Noubi as the campaign progresses.