Miguel Navarro Injury: Absent with hamstring issue
Navarro is dealing with a hamstring injury and is not available for upcoming action, the MLS announced Friday.
Navarro was supposed to be available again after serving a one-game ban last week, but he appears to have picked up a muscular issue in training. His injury allows Kosi Thompson and Wayne Frederick to continue playing in the full-back positions. Navarro had a decent start to the season, assisting once in 174 minutes of play, but his discipline and hamstring problems are now limiting his involvement.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now