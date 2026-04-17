Miguel Navarro Injury: Absent with hamstring issue

Navarro is dealing with a hamstring injury and is not available for upcoming action, the MLS announced Friday.

Navarro was supposed to be available again after serving a one-game ban last week, but he appears to have picked up a muscular issue in training. His injury allows Kosi Thompson and Wayne Frederick to continue playing in the full-back positions. Navarro had a decent start to the season, assisting once in 174 minutes of play, but his discipline and hamstring problems are now limiting his involvement.