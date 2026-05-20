Miguel Navarro Injury: Forced off in US Open Cup

Navarro (muscular) was forced off in the 65th minute of Wednesday's 2-0 US Open Cup victory against San Jose after pulling up and signaling to the bench, leaving his availability for Saturday's clash against Dallas uncertain, according to Burgundy Wave.

Navarro suffered a muscular issue following a run in Wednesday's victory over San Jose and no details have been provided on the nature of the issue yet. The club will assess his condition over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement at the weekend. Jackson Travis is expected to get the start at left-back if Navarro cannot be cleared in time for the Dallas fixture.