Miguel Navarro News: Assist from defense

Navarro assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 win versus Sporting Kansas City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Navarro earned his first start of the season Saturday, and that would lead to an assist in his 90 minutes of play, finding Rafael Navarro in the 75th minute. This is his first goal contribution of the season, playing only 100 minutes thus far. He also added two clearances and three tackles in the defense Saturday.