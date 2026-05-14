Miguel Navarro News: First clean sheet with team

Miguel Navarro generated two tackles (zero won), seven clearances and one interception in Wednesday's 1-0 victory versus Minnesota United.

Navarro delivered a strong defensive performance to help secure his first clean sheet with his side, contributing seven clearances, one interception and two tackles. The left back has now made four consecutive starts since returning from a hamstring injury. Across those matches, he has recorded four tackles, two interceptions and 14 clearances, while also contributing five crosses and creating two chances going forward.