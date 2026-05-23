Miguel Navarro News: Fit for bench role

Navarro (muscular) is on the bench in Saturday's meeting against FC Dallas.

Navarro will have a chance to play despite the blow that prevented him from completing his team's last cup match against San Jose. His potential will be limited though, as it's unclear if he can get plenty of minutes as a substitute, with Jackson Travis now chosen at left-back. In any case, the Venezuelan has focused on defensive tasks while being prone to disciplinary issues in his most recent appearances.