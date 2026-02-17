Miguel Navarro News: Loaned to Colorado

Navarro has been loaned to Colorado from Talleres, according to his new club.

Navarro is off to MLS play and is heading North, inking a loan for the full 2026 season with the Rapids. This comes after he left Chicago in 2023, starting in 22 of his 25 appearances that season while notching four assists, showing some decent experience in the league. That said, the defender should be an option to fight for starting time, although with a loan just ahead of opening day, he may take some time to get adjusted to the team.