Miguel Navarro headshot

Miguel Navarro News: On bench midweek

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Navarro (hamstring) is on the bench for Wednesday's game versus Los Angeles FC.

Navarro missed just one match with a muscular issue after being suspended in a previous contest, and he'll look to finally bounce back to the field in upcoming action. The defender has been used as a left-back, providing an assist in one of his two starts of the current campaign. He's expected to remain in contention with Jackson Travis going forward.

Miguel Navarro
Colorado Rapids
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