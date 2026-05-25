Miguel Navarro News: Set for suspension

Navarro will serve a one-match ban due to yellow card accumulation and will miss the clash against San Diego on July 22 following the World Cup break, according to the league.

Navarro won't be an option for the clash following the World Cup break due to suspension, with Jackson Travis expected to take on a larger role in the back line during his absence. Navarro will be set to return to the starting lineup once the suspension has been served and MLS action continues after the tournament.