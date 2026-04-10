Miguel Navarro headshot

Miguel Navarro News: Suspended for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Navarro is suspended and will miss the next match against Houston, according to the league's availability report.

Navarro's suspension will give another player, such as Kosi Thompson, a chance to start at left-back. Navarro had been a regular contributor to the team's defense before his suspension, and his return will be important for the team's all-around power. Navarro's discipline has been a concern in the past, and he will need to work on that aspect of his game to become a more reliable player.

Miguel Navarro
Colorado Rapids
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