Miguel Navarro News: Suspended for Saturday

Navarro is suspended and will miss the next match against Houston, according to the league's availability report.

Navarro's suspension will give another player, such as Kosi Thompson, a chance to start at left-back. Navarro had been a regular contributor to the team's defense before his suspension, and his return will be important for the team's all-around power. Navarro's discipline has been a concern in the past, and he will need to work on that aspect of his game to become a more reliable player.