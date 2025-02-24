Miguel Ortega News: Concedes twice again

Ortega recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-0 loss against Puebla.

Ortega has made two starts between the posts for Tijuana, but his numbers haven't been good -- he's allowed four goals while making five saves in that span. Tijuana's defensive issues conspire against his upside, but it seems Ortega might remain in the XI when Tijuana take on Pumas UNAM on Tuesday.