Miguel Ortega News: Concedes twice against Pumas

Ortega recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over Pumas.

Ortega left mixed impressions despite his team's big win in the midweek duel. The goalkeeper has made three consecutive starts since taking over the spot from Jose de Jesus Corona, tallying seven saves and six goals allowed over that span. The task of earning his first clean sheet of the campaign will remain difficult for Ortega with his next fixture being a visit to Leon, who have one of the best offenses in the competition.