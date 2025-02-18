Miguel Ortega News: Concedes twice in defeat
Ortega registered three saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-1 loss against Juárez.
Ortega made his first appearance for Tijuana, allowing two goals while making three saves. His debut for the club had an unfortunate ending as he allowed the deciding goal in the 93rd minute. The goalkeeper will be in rotation with Jesus Corona and Jose Antonio Rodriguez as they settle on a consistent starter.
