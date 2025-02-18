Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Miguel Ortega headshot

Miguel Ortega News: Concedes twice in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Ortega registered three saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-1 loss against Juárez.

Ortega made his first appearance for Tijuana, allowing two goals while making three saves. His debut for the club had an unfortunate ending as he allowed the deciding goal in the 93rd minute. The goalkeeper will be in rotation with Jesus Corona and Jose Antonio Rodriguez as they settle on a consistent starter.

Miguel Ortega
Club Tijuana
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now