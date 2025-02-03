Miguel Ortega News: Joins Tijuana
Ortega is now a Xolos player following his departure from Tigres, the team announced Monday.
Ortega was no longer considered by his previous squad and could benefit from this move to a border city club where there's a lot of rotation. It may take him some time to establish himself in the mix considering that he hasn't played in a while, but he should eventually take the baton from veterans Jose de Jesus Corona and Jose Antonio Rodriguez.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now