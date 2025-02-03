Fantasy Soccer
Miguel Ortega News: Joins Tijuana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Ortega is now a Xolos player following his departure from Tigres, the team announced Monday.

Ortega was no longer considered by his previous squad and could benefit from this move to a border city club where there's a lot of rotation. It may take him some time to establish himself in the mix considering that he hasn't played in a while, but he should eventually take the baton from veterans Jose de Jesus Corona and Jose Antonio Rodriguez.

