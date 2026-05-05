Miguel Ramirez News: Loan expired

Ramirez will return to Club America following his one-year loan to Puebla.

Ramirez is coming off a quiet campaign, logging only 78 minutes on the field since January. Despite his high potential, the 23-year-old failed to get involved in a goal across 16 matches played for one of the weakest sides in the competition. His playmaking talent may still be useful for other squads, although it remains unclear where he'll head for next season.