Miguel Rodriguez headshot

Miguel Rodriguez Injury: Forced off Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Rodriguez left the field due to an injury in Saturday's game against Cruz Azul.

Rodriguez was replaced by Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez after 50 minutes of play on the right wing. The youngster's availability is now in doubt ahead of a Feb. 16 matchup versus Pumas, which would be his first absence of the campaign in case of a significant problem. Owen Gonzalez may be a candidate to get increased playing time if Rodriguez is ruled out.

Miguel Rodriguez
Pachuca
