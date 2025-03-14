Miguel Rodriguez Injury: Will miss 6-8 weeks

Rodriguez has been ruled out for the next 6-8 weeks due to a fifth metatarsal fracture, according to the team.

Rodriguez has already undergone surgery after suffering the injury in Thursday's training session. The wide player is now expected to stay out until the postseason, so he may not see much more action in the current campaign. This means a considerable blow to the roster's depth even though he was no longer a regular starter in the last four matches. Both Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez and Sergio Hernandez might rotate on the right wing in Rodriguez's absence.