Miguel Rodriguez News: Struggles as substitute in loss

Rodriguez (undisclosed) had one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Guadalajara.

Rodriguez returned to the field Saturday after recovering from a minor physical issue. Despite taking two corner kicks, the winger wasn't really influential during his 33 minutes on the pitch. Prior to the injury, he played a regular role on the right flank, scoring in one of his 11 shots (four on goal) across six league matches. He'll continue to work towards taking the starting spot back from last weekend's scorer Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez.