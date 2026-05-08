Miguel Roman Injury: Progressing well in rehab

Roman (foot) is making progress in his recovery from the fifth metatarsal fracture surgery and has incorporated antigravity treadmill work at the FREMAP hospital in Vigo into his rehabilitation program under the supervision of Celta's medical services, according to the club.

Roman had undergone successful surgery after fracturing the fifth metatarsal in his left foot during training, with a three-month recovery timeline effectively ending his season. His progression to treadmill work is an encouraging step in what is expected to be a lengthy rehabilitation process, and Celta will be hoping to have him fully fit and available for the start of the 2026/27 campaign. Hugo Sotelo, Matias Vecino and Hugo Alvarez have been sharing the midfield duties in his absence.