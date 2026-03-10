Miguel Roman Injury: Suffers foot fracture

Roman is out for the next three months after fracturing the fifth metatarsal in his foot, according to his club.

Roman would have to stop training the other morning after pain in his foot and ankle, and now, unfortunately receiving the bad news of a fractured metatarsal. This will leave him out for a decent spell, set to miss three months as he will likely need an operation. This will likely end his season unless he can return quicker, a rough blow for the club as he has started in 14 of his 19 appearances. They will need a replacement, with Hugo Sotelo, Matias Vecino, and Hugo Alvarez all likely to see an increase in time.