Miguel Roman Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Roman sustained a left foot injury in training and underwent surgery successfully Thursday after additional testing confirmed the damage. He is expected to be sidelined for around three months, which likely signals the end of his season. His absence is a significant blow for the club, as he had started 14 of his 19 appearances this season, scoring one goal during that span. Hugo Sotelo, Matias Vecino and Hugo Alvarez are all candidates to see increased playing time in his absence.