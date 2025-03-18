Miguel Tapias Injury: Dealing with Achilles injury

Tapias is sidelined after being diagnosed with a small tear of the Achilles tendon, according to the club.

Tapias picked up the issue prior to the March 15 visit to Juarez, which was the first of a few matches he could miss while he regains fitness. The defender made nine Clausura starts before suffering this problem, averaging a team-high 6.4 clearances per game. He has been used as a center-back, so both Raul Martinez and Luis Gabriel Rey may see increased playing time in his absence.