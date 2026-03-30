Miguel Tapias News: Forced off in practice match

Tapias finished with discomfort after taking part in a friendly meeting against Atlas on Sunday, per Alan Alberdi of Bolavip.com.

Tapias got a rare opportunity to start while the team prepared for the final rounds of the Liga MX campaign, but he got hurt at some point. This makes him a doubt for upcoming clashes, although the extent of the injury is yet to be determined. In any case, he has logged only 53 minutes across two appearances this campaign, with all of Luis Romo, Jose Castillo Perez, Daniel Aguirre and Diego Campillo preferred over him.