Miguel Vazquez News: Scores own goal

Vazquez generated an own goal and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Toluca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 19th minute.

Vazquez turned the ball into his own net in the 53rd minute during a chaotic situation following a corner. He recorded four clearances, one interception, and one tackle before being replaced by Ramon Juarez just four minutes after his own goal. Vazquez has made only four appearances this campaign, starting in all of them.