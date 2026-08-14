Mijahir Jimenez News: Signs permanent deal with NY Red Bulls

Jimenez signed a two year MLS contract through the 2027-28 season, with options through 2030-31, after New York exercised its option to purchase him from CD Plaza Amador, the club announced.

Jimenez made 33 MLS NEXT Pro appearances over two seasons with New York's reserve side, scoring 11 goals and adding six assists, and helped the club win its first MLS NEXT Pro Cup title. He made his MLS debut in July before starting against Orlando City on Aug. 1, when he scored twice to become just the second player in franchise history to net a brace in his first career start. Jimenez is expected to continue his development with the first team.