Mika Biereth Injury: Dealing with illness

Biereth (illness) wasn't spotted in team training Wednesday and is a doubt for Friday's clash against Paris Saint-Germain, according to Christopher Roux from Nice Matin.

Biereth is battling an illness and wasn't seen in team training Wednesday, just two days ahead of Friday's showdown against Paris Saint-Germain. The striker will likely be a late call depending on whether he's able to rejoin the squad over the next couple of days. That said, Biereth already lost the starting striker role from last season to Folarin Balogun, so his potential absence shouldn't affect the Diagonale's starting XI.