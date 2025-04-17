Mika Biereth Injury: Doubtful against Strasbourg

Biereth felt some quadriceps discomfort after Wednesday's training session, similar to what forced him off in their last contest against Marseille on Saturday. He was receiving treatment on Thursday and did not train with the team, making him a doubt for Saturday's game against Strasbourg, according to Christopher Roux of Nice Matin.

Biereth was forced to leave the field against Marseille on Saturday due to quadriceps discomfort and was reportedly still dealing with the issue during Wednesday's training session. He did not train with the team on Thursday as he was receiving treatment indoors. He is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Strasbourg and will likely be replaced by Folarin Balogun if unavailable.