Mika Biereth Injury: In squad for PSG match
Biereth (illness) has been called up for Friday's game versus Paris Saint-Germain.
Biereth could return to action Friday after dealing with an ailment during the week, but he's unlikely to find more than a bench role for now, with Folarin Balogun leading the front line. The 23-year-old striker has failed to score or assist over his last six league appearances while struggling to see meaningful playing time.
