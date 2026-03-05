Mika Biereth headshot

Mika Biereth Injury: In squad for PSG match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Biereth (illness) has been called up for Friday's game versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Biereth could return to action Friday after dealing with an ailment during the week, but he's unlikely to find more than a bench role for now, with Folarin Balogun leading the front line. The 23-year-old striker has failed to score or assist over his last six league appearances while struggling to see meaningful playing time.

Mika Biereth
Monaco
More Stats & News
