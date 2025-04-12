Mika Biereth Injury: Off with apparent injury

Biereth was forced off in the 70th minute of Saturday's match against Marseille due to an apparent injury.

Biereth was forced to leave the field just 20 minutes from full time, with the forward appearing to be holding his leg as he headed to the sidelines. This would be a though blow for the club if he were to miss time, as he has scored five goals in his past six outings. He was replaced by Florian Balogun, a possible replacement if he misses more time.