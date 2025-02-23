Mika Biereth News: Another goal contribution

Biereth assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Lille.

Biereth registered his first assist of the season, as he set up Takumi Minamino for a shot from close range just before the halftime whistle. With the assist, Biereth continued an impressive streak of delivering at least one goal contribution in four of the last five games, totaling seven goals and one assist in that span. However, this also marked the second time in three league games that he did not record a shot on target.