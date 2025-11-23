Biereth came on around the hour mark and immediately provided Monaco with a focal point, seeing a long-range effort blocked shortly after his introduction. He had another shot charged down in the 88th minute as Rennes defended deep. In stoppage time he finally beat Brice Samba, latching onto Vanderson's through ball and finishing low from the center of the box. The striker set a new season high with three shots and scored his second goal of the season in Ligue 1, continuing to struggle to replicate the level of performances he delivered in his first season with Monaco.