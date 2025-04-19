Mika Biereth News: Makes starting XI

Biereth (quadriceps) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash with Strasbourg.

Biereth is fit enough to start on Saturday after feeling some quadriceps discomfort and being forced off in his last contest against Marseille. He will likely remain in the starting XI for the remainder of the season as he has been an undisputed starter in the frontline for Monaco and is performing well with 12 goals in 12 league appearances.